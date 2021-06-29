Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) to Announce $0.15 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) to post $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Zendesk’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.18. Zendesk posted earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Zendesk will report full-year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.78. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.21. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Zendesk.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $298.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.50 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 20.58% and a negative return on equity of 27.25%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ZEN shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Zendesk in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Zendesk in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Zendesk from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.27.

Shares of NYSE ZEN traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $148.78. 777,865 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,139,425. The stock has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.02 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Zendesk has a 52-week low of $84.10 and a 52-week high of $166.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $140.07.

In other news, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 407 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total value of $58,168.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,746.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total value of $6,574,668.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 837,631 shares in the company, valued at $125,519,005.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 200,508 shares of company stock worth $28,154,404. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 2,049.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 464,381 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,586,000 after purchasing an additional 442,777 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $646,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

