Zacks: Analysts Expect Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Will Post Earnings of $1.55 Per Share

Analysts expect Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to post earnings of $1.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.57. Fidelity National Information Services posted earnings per share of $1.15 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will report full-year earnings of $6.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.38 to $6.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.23 to $7.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Fidelity National Information Services.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on FIS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.59.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.92. 2,970,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,446,115. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12 month low of $120.17 and a 12 month high of $156.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $148.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -377.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $2,580,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,784.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,683,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

