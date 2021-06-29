Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) to Announce -$0.23 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Berkeley Lights’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the lowest is ($0.26). Berkeley Lights reported earnings of ($4.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berkeley Lights will report full-year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.72). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.57). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Berkeley Lights.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 70.27% and a negative return on equity of 33.57%. The business had revenue of $18.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.76 million. The firm’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis.

BLI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Berkeley Lights from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Berkeley Lights in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

Shares of Berkeley Lights stock opened at $49.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.76. Berkeley Lights has a 1 year low of $35.51 and a 1 year high of $113.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.16. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In related news, General Counsel Stuart L. Merkadeau sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $354,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 162,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,669,642.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric Hobbs sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $733,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 201,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,540,315.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,843 shares of company stock valued at $6,031,633. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLI. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Berkeley Lights in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Berkeley Lights in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Berkeley Lights in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Berkeley Lights in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Berkeley Lights in the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Institutional investors own 55.91% of the company’s stock.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

