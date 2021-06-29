Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.55 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) will announce $8.55 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twenty Four analysts have issued estimates for Dollar General’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.26 billion and the highest is $8.88 billion. Dollar General reported sales of $8.68 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dollar General will report full-year sales of $34.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $33.66 billion to $34.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $36.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.50 billion to $37.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Dollar General.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

DG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $207.00 price objective (up from $206.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 42.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after buying an additional 6,759 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.4% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Unified Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter valued at about $3,975,000. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 5.8% during the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 18,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DG traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $216.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,393,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,358,752. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Dollar General has a fifty-two week low of $173.50 and a fifty-two week high of $225.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $209.75. The firm has a market cap of $51.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 15.82%.

Dollar General declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

