Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Will Post Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Analysts expect that First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) will report earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Financial’s earnings. First Financial posted earnings of $0.87 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial will report full year earnings of $3.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $3.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $3.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Financial.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $44.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.85 million. First Financial had a net margin of 27.39% and a return on equity of 9.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of First Financial stock opened at $41.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.40. The company has a market capitalization of $562.46 million, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.86. First Financial has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $47.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 26.97%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in First Financial by 8.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in First Financial by 4.0% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 33,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Financial by 131.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 90,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 51,088 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in First Financial by 7.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in First Financial by 92.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. 63.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Company Profile

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

