Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.92 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) will report earnings per share of $1.92 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Motorola Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.98 and the lowest is $1.83. Motorola Solutions posted earnings per share of $1.39 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will report full year earnings of $8.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.75 to $8.94. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $9.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.45 to $10.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Motorola Solutions.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 203.20%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MSI. Raymond James boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $204.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.67.

In other news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total value of $1,259,858.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total transaction of $1,259,521.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,293 shares of company stock worth $3,297,415 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 15.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 396 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 18.9% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 340 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 13.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 463 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 8.2% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 710 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

MSI stock traded up $1.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $217.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 515,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,119. Motorola Solutions has a 1 year low of $127.58 and a 1 year high of $217.22. The firm has a market cap of $36.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $201.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.89%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

