Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) to Announce -$0.64 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) will report earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Vapotherm’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.63). Vapotherm reported earnings per share of ($0.35) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 82.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vapotherm will report full year earnings of ($2.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.36) to ($2.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.40) to ($1.89). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Vapotherm.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.58 million. Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 35.95% and a negative net margin of 34.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vapotherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of VAPO stock traded up $0.97 on Thursday, hitting $24.17. 3,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,271. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $626.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.64 and a beta of -1.62. Vapotherm has a one year low of $16.64 and a one year high of $54.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.80.

In other news, Director James W. Liken acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.99 per share, with a total value of $169,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas W. Smith acquired 94,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.84 per share, for a total transaction of $2,247,253.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 122,232 shares of company stock worth $2,839,042. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vapotherm by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Vapotherm by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Vapotherm by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in shares of Vapotherm by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 136,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,270,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Vapotherm by 337.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vapotherm

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

