Zacks: Brokerages Expect First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.18 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) will announce sales of $23.18 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $23.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $23.05 million. First Guaranty Bancshares posted sales of $22.17 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares will report full year sales of $92.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $90.58 million to $93.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $98.08 million, with estimates ranging from $96.46 million to $99.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Guaranty Bancshares.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $21.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.39 million. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 17.31%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FGBI. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Guaranty Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

FGBI stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.96. 11,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,817. First Guaranty Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $11.54 and a fifty-two week high of $21.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.65. The firm has a market cap of $184.69 million, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%.

In other news, Director William K. Hood acquired 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.35 per share, for a total transaction of $45,956.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 182,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,530,330.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edgar R. Smith III acquired 3,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.35 per share, for a total transaction of $69,950.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 244,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,733,203.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 13,448 shares of company stock worth $260,219. 42.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FGBI. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $430,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 284,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,103,000 after acquiring an additional 19,039 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co. bought a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $283,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the period. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

