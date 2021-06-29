Zacks: Brokerages Expect First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) to Post $0.43 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) to announce $0.43 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for First Horizon’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. First Horizon reported earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 115%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 16th.

On average, analysts expect that First Horizon will report full-year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.78. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First Horizon.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. First Horizon had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $806.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS.

FHN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Hovde Group raised First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.85.

NYSE:FHN opened at $17.45 on Friday. First Horizon has a twelve month low of $8.31 and a twelve month high of $19.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.40. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 49.18%.

In other First Horizon news, insider David T. Popwell sold 104,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $1,908,689.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 544,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,952,046.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 230,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $4,280,715.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,200,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,283,228.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,310,797 shares of company stock worth $24,403,678 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 27,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 7,128 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,627,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,339,000 after purchasing an additional 982,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 1st quarter worth $390,000. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

