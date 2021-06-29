Zacks: Brokerages Expect Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Rigel Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.05. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.10). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Rigel Pharmaceuticals.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.21. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.29% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $81.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.06 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.67.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,603,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,203,000 after acquiring an additional 109,743 shares during the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% in the first quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 8,350,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,557,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,225,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329,590 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $16,608,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 257.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,678,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,581,000 after buying an additional 2,650,275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

RIGL traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $4.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,245,967. The company has a market capitalization of $762.33 million, a P/E ratio of -63.85 and a beta of 1.51. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.83.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

Featured Article: What is Blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.