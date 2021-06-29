Zacks: Brokerages Expect VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for VistaGen Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is ($0.04). VistaGen Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 61.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, June 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.22). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.22). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for VistaGen Therapeutics.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VTGN shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on VistaGen Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VistaGen Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. VistaGen Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.35.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VTGN opened at $2.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $407.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 0.86. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $3.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.54.

About VistaGen Therapeutics

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

