Zacks Investment Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA)

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Investment Research decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in a research note issued on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research analyst J. Vandermosten now expects that the company will earn ($0.31) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.17). Zacks Investment Research currently has a “Not Rated” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Tiziana Life Sciences’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLSA opened at $2.37 on Monday. Tiziana Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $12.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.41.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLSA. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Tiziana Life Sciences by 230.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Tiziana Life Sciences by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 358,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 133,700 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tiziana Life Sciences by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,051,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,183,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Tiziana Life Sciences by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tiziana Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Tiziana Life Sciences Company Profile

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules and related diagnostics to treat diseases in oncology and immunology in the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such as GvHD, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; and Milciclib (TZLS-201), which is an orally bioavailable, small molecule inhibitor of cyclin-dependent kinases and Src family kinases for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

