Zacks Investment Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA)

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Investment Research decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in a research note issued on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research analyst J. Vandermosten now expects that the company will earn ($0.31) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.17). Zacks Investment Research currently has a “Not Rated” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Tiziana Life Sciences’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:TLSA opened at $2.37 on Monday. Tiziana Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $12.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.41.
Tiziana Life Sciences Company Profile
Tiziana Life Sciences Plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules and related diagnostics to treat diseases in oncology and immunology in the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such as GvHD, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; and Milciclib (TZLS-201), which is an orally bioavailable, small molecule inhibitor of cyclin-dependent kinases and Src family kinases for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.
