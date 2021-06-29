Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enerplus Corporation, formerly known as Enerplus Resources, is an independent oil and gas production company with resources across Western Canada and the United States. The Company’s resource plays include shallow gas/coal bed methane, tight gas, crude oil waterfloods, Bakken/Tight oil and oil sands located in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. Enerplus Corporation is based in Alberta, Canada. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ERF. TD Securities upped their price objective on Enerplus from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on Enerplus from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Desjardins upped their target price on Enerplus from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Scotiabank cut Enerplus from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Enerplus from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enerplus currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.17.

NYSE:ERF opened at $7.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 3.18. Enerplus has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $7.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $228.06 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 109.61%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enerplus will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.0271 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Enerplus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,930,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Enerplus by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,127,697 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,734,000 after buying an additional 1,714,600 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Enerplus by 1,022.5% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,950,209 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $19,833,000 after buying an additional 3,598,283 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council raised its stake in shares of Enerplus by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 3,067,233 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $15,367,000 after buying an additional 331,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Enerplus by 379.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,028,856 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $19,112,000 after buying an additional 2,397,668 shares in the last quarter. 52.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

