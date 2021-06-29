Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) to Sell

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evelo Biosciences, Inc. operates as a bio-technology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of the gut-body network. The company also offers treatment for cancer and inflammatory diseases. Its product portfolio consists of EDP1066 which are in clinical stage. Evelo Biosciences is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on EVLO. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Evelo Biosciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.29.

NASDAQ:EVLO traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.64. The stock had a trading volume of 166,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,469. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.97. The company has a market capitalization of $728.02 million, a P/E ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.30. Evelo Biosciences has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $19.93. The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVLO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Evelo Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 275.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in clinical development trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

