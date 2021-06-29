Zacks Investment Research Downgrades IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IBEX Limited is a provider of outsourced CX solutions. It offers customer support, technical support, inbound/outbound sales, business intelligence and analytics, digital demand generation and CX surveys and feedback analytics service. IBEX Limited is based in Washington, United States. “

Get IBEX alerts:

Separately, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of IBEX in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBEX opened at $20.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.44 million and a PE ratio of -53.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.46. IBEX has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $25.50.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. IBEX had a positive return on equity of 33.09% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $108.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.62 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IBEX will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBEX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in IBEX by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 259,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 49,585 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in IBEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in IBEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in IBEX by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in IBEX by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222 shares in the last quarter. 23.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IBEX

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IBEX (IBEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IBEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.