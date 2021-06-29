Zacks Investment Research Lowers Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $957.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Intuitive Surgical’s revenue growth in the first quarter of 2021 reflected procedure growth and higher-than-expected system placements. Strong segmental performance was seen during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical recorded uptick in da Vinci procedure volume in the quarter. Expansion of both gross and operating margins bodes well. Overall international sales improved in the quarter. The company’s core businesses exhibited stability despite pandemic-led challenging business climate, reflecting healthy operational health. The company exited the quarter with better-than-expected results. Shares of the company outperformed the industry over the past six months. Yet, stiff competition in the global MedTech space remains a concern. Other headwinds like rising costs, risk of procedure adoption, and long sale and purchase order cycle persist.”

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ISRG. Robert W. Baird upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $825.00 to $925.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $892.00 to $916.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $815.26.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $912.41 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $852.93. The company has a market cap of $108.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.04. Intuitive Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $544.16 and a fifty-two week high of $914.55.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 25.78%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 17,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $873.23, for a total value of $14,878,092.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,443,192.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.82, for a total value of $2,044,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,089,293.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,243 shares of company stock valued at $48,517,488 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Doliver Advisors LP grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 5.7% during the first quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 3,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 33,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,694,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 46,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,397,000 after purchasing an additional 19,810 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 12.6% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,802 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1,432.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 92,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,539,000 after purchasing an additional 86,700 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

