Zacks Investment Research Lowers Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) to Hold

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Limestone Bancorp, Inc. provides banking services. It offers checking and saving accounts, lines of credit, credit and debit cards, online banking, agricultural lending and treasury management services. Limestone Bancorp Inc., formerly known as Porter Bancorp Inc., is based in Louisville, Kentucky. “

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on Limestone Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of Limestone Bancorp stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.51. The company had a trading volume of 24,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,613. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $108.88 million, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.07. Limestone Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $17.00.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $12.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.90 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Limestone Bancorp news, EVP Joseph C. Seiler sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $32,660.00. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Limestone Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Limestone Bancorp by 130.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Limestone Bancorp by 146.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Limestone Bancorp by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Limestone Bancorp by 190.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 9,788 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.99% of the company’s stock.

About Limestone Bancorp

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including savings, interest checking, and money market accounts, as well as fixed rate certificates with varying maturities.

