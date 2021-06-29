Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Aegon (NYSE:AEG) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $4.75 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Aegon N.V. is an international insurance group which writes life and health insurance and offers related pension, savings and investment products in Europe, North America and the Caribbean. The Company’s other lines of business include property and casualty insurance and financial services. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AEG. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Aegon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.75.

NYSE AEG opened at $4.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.36. Aegon has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $5.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEG. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aegon by 505,672.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,754,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,487,000 after acquiring an additional 4,753,318 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Aegon by 12,828.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,043,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,135 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Aegon by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,914,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,244,000 after acquiring an additional 838,199 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Aegon by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,791,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,026,000 after acquiring an additional 807,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aegon by 1,296.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 855,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after acquiring an additional 794,633 shares in the last quarter.

About Aegon

Aegon N.V. provides a range of financial services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance, as well as pension products. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.

