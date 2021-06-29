Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brother Industries, Ltd. manufactures and markets communications and printing equipment. The company’s Printing and Solutions segment provides All-in-Ones, printers, fax machines, electronic stationeries, and typewriters. Its Personal and Home segment provides domestic sewing machines. The company’s Machinery and Solution segment offers industrial sewing machines and machines tools. Its Network & Contents segment engages in online karaoke business and provides content-delivery systems and contents services. Brother Industries, Ltd. is headquartered in Nagoya, Japan. “

Separately, Mizuho downgraded Brother Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

OTCMKTS BRTHY opened at $41.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.14. Brother Industries has a 52-week low of $30.58 and a 52-week high of $47.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.78) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter. Brother Industries had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 3.82%. Analysts anticipate that Brother Industries will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Brother Industries

Brother Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells communications and printing equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia, Oceania, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through six segments Printing & Solutions, Personal & Home, Machinery, Network & Contents, Domino, and Others.

