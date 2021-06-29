Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) to Hold

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Donegal Group Inc. is a regional property-casualty insurance holding company doing business in Mid-Atlantic and Southern states through its insurance subsidiaries: Atlantic States Insurance Company, Southern Heritage Insurance Company, Southern Insurance Company of Virginia, Delaware Atlantic Insurance Company, Pioneer Insurance Company, Ohio and Pioneer Insurance Company, New York. “
NASDAQ DGICA traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $14.72. 36,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,788. Donegal Group has a 52 week low of $12.99 and a 52 week high of $16.48. The company has a market cap of $454.32 million, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.26.
In other Donegal Group news, Director Scott Andrew Berlucchi sold 6,371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $95,883.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,523. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Wampler II sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $186,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,537.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,230 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,878. 10.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Donegal Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donegal Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 5,788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.09% of the company’s stock.
About Donegal Group
Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance.
