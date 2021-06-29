Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) to Hold

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Donegal Group Inc. is a regional property-casualty insurance holding company doing business in Mid-Atlantic and Southern states through its insurance subsidiaries: Atlantic States Insurance Company, Southern Heritage Insurance Company, Southern Insurance Company of Virginia, Delaware Atlantic Insurance Company, Pioneer Insurance Company, Ohio and Pioneer Insurance Company, New York. “

NASDAQ DGICA traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $14.72. 36,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,788. Donegal Group has a 52 week low of $12.99 and a 52 week high of $16.48. The company has a market cap of $454.32 million, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.26.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Donegal Group had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $195.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.70 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Donegal Group will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Donegal Group news, Director Scott Andrew Berlucchi sold 6,371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $95,883.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,523. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Wampler II sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $186,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,537.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,230 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,878. 10.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Donegal Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donegal Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 5,788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance.

