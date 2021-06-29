Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) to Buy

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $6.50 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.24% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. is an international offshore energy company that provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on their growing well intervention and robotics operations. Their Contracting Services seek to provide services and methodologies which they believe are critical to developing offshore reservoirs and maximizing production economics. Their operations goal is to deliver our services in a cost effective manner and with zero incidents. The company seeks to align the interests of the producer and the contractor by investing in mature offshore oil and gas properties, hub production facilities and proven undeveloped reserve plays where Helix Energy Solutions Group adds value by deploying vessels from its diverse contracting fleet. This unique integration of marine contracting and oil and gas operations is designed to add stability to revenues and earnings in an industry as cyclical as energy. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HLX. TheStreet raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down from $6.25) on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.83.

Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.69. 1,799,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,166,781. The stock has a market capitalization of $857.62 million, a PE ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.35. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $6.76.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $163.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.11 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 1.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 34,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $207,506.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 791,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 139,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 314,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 524,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after buying an additional 8,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

