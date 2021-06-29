Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $531.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sartorius AG is a pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment supplier. The company manufactures equipment for biomolecular and microbial separations, cell culture, concentration, fermentation and purification. Sartorius AG is headquartered in Goettingen, Germany. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $531.00.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $474.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.10 and a beta of 0.56. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $268.00 and a 1 year high of $550.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $456.43.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.44. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The firm had revenue of $953.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.95 million. Analysts predict that Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. The company offers biosensors and kits, compliance tools, systems software, label-free detection systems, and SPR systems; live-cell analysis systems, flow cytometry platform, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; and antibody and recombinant protein media, viral vaccines media, regenerative medicine media, general media, downstream buffer, microcarrier, and stem cell media and reagent products, as well as strong acids, bases, and alcohols and detergents.

