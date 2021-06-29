Zacks Investment Research Upgrades SFL (NYSE:SFL) to “Buy”

SFL (NYSE:SFL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $9.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.53% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “SFL Corporation Ltd. owns and operates vessels and offshore related assets primarily in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom and the Marshall Islands. SFL Corporation Ltd., formerly known as Ship Finance International Limited, is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Get SFL alerts:

Separately, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of SFL from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of NYSE SFL opened at $7.79 on Tuesday. SFL has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $9.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.33. The stock has a market cap of $998.09 million, a P/E ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $109.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.01 million. SFL had a negative net margin of 23.11% and a positive return on equity of 10.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.81) EPS. Research analysts expect that SFL will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SFL during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of SFL by 244.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 6,307 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SFL during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of SFL during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SFL during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.54% of the company’s stock.

SFL Company Profile

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SFL (SFL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SFL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SFL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.