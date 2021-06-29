Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Position Lowered by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,718 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $64,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,955,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,919,088,000 after purchasing an additional 12,320 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,429,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $549,301,000 after purchasing an additional 145,268 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 951,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $460,588,000 after purchasing an additional 32,682 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 811,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,830,000 after purchasing an additional 42,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $202,920,000. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZBRA opened at $527.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $496.31. The company has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a PE ratio of 44.19 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $244.32 and a twelve month high of $529.01.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 35.90% and a net margin of 13.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $410.00 target price (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $435.57.

In related news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.18, for a total transaction of $442,540.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,349 shares in the company, valued at $1,621,518.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total transaction of $9,784,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,776,963.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,413 shares of company stock worth $19,012,148. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

