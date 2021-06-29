ZeusNetwork (ZEUS) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

ZeusNetwork (CURRENCY:ZEUS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. One ZeusNetwork coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZeusNetwork has traded 58.5% higher against the dollar. ZeusNetwork has a market cap of $75,223.87 and $11.00 worth of ZeusNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZeusNetwork alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006565 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003049 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00006831 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000129 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000066 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000228 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001200 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ZeusNetwork Coin Profile

ZeusNetwork is a coin. ZeusNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000,000 coins. The official website for ZeusNetwork is zeusfundme.com . ZeusNetwork’s official Twitter account is @network_zeus and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZeusNetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeusNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeusNetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZeusNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZeusNetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZeusNetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.