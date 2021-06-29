Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Trading Up 3.7%

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH)’s share price was up 3.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.24 and last traded at $12.20. Approximately 4,813 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,203,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.77.

Several analysts have weighed in on ZH shares. CICC Research started coverage on Zhihu in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Zhihu in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.60 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Zhihu in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.49.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $73.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.97 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zhihu Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZH. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Zhihu in the 1st quarter worth about $48,661,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zhihu during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,629,000. Barings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zhihu during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,177,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zhihu during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,464,000. Finally, Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zhihu during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,420,000. 5.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zhihu (NYSE:ZH)

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

