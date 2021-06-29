Zilliqa Reaches Market Capitalization of $982.53 Million (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. One Zilliqa coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0860 or 0.00000237 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Zilliqa has traded 24.7% higher against the dollar. Zilliqa has a total market capitalization of $982.53 million and $154.12 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.66 or 0.00211723 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001871 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000076 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $254.88 or 0.00703888 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004202 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000062 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Zilliqa Coin Profile

Zilliqa (CRYPTO:ZIL) is a coin. Its launch date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,721,935,928 coins and its circulating supply is 11,430,468,775 coins. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Zilliqa Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

