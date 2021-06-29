Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 68.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,802 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 45,993 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $2,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZG. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,577,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,373,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 118.1% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. 22.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZG. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $182.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.38.

Shares of NASDAQ ZG opened at $124.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.08. The firm has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 778.36, a P/E/G ratio of 87.32 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 5.66. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.26 and a 1 year high of $212.40.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Zillow Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.41%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

