ZIMBOCASH One Day Volume Reaches $26,704.00 (ZASH)

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. One ZIMBOCASH coin can now be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. ZIMBOCASH has a market capitalization of $4.82 million and approximately $26,704.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZIMBOCASH has traded down 2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00045365 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.36 or 0.00156200 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.37 or 0.00170061 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000155 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,232.99 or 1.00409492 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002890 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH Profile

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,127,155,655 coins. The official website for ZIMBOCASH is www.zimbo.cash . ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ZIMBOCASH

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZIMBOCASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZIMBOCASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

