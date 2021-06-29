Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 667,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,632 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Zoetis worth $105,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in Zoetis by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its position in Zoetis by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.38.

In related news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $324,792.75. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total value of $1,014,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,642 shares in the company, valued at $9,068,180.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,692 shares of company stock worth $3,319,012. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $187.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.43, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.65. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.28 and a 12-month high of $187.93.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

