Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.140-$1.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $985 million-$990 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $931.74 million.Zoom Video Communications also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.560-$4.610 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZM. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $386.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $440.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $425.07.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $387.31. The company had a trading volume of 65,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,329,533. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.12 billion, a PE ratio of 134.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.33 and a beta of -1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $331.88. Zoom Video Communications has a 12-month low of $230.00 and a 12-month high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.33. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The company had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.50, for a total transaction of $29,755,465.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Shane Crehan sold 80 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 228,194 shares of company stock valued at $77,984,818 over the last three months. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

Read More: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.