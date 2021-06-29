Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.560-$4.610 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.98 billion-$3.99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.80 billion.Zoom Video Communications also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.140-$1.150 EPS.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $388.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $331.88. Zoom Video Communications has a 1-year low of $230.00 and a 1-year high of $588.84. The stock has a market cap of $114.58 billion, a PE ratio of 134.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.33 and a beta of -1.48.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 191.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $480.00 to $450.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $386.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $425.07.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.05, for a total transaction of $829,889.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.89, for a total transaction of $1,928,863.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,863. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 228,194 shares of company stock worth $77,984,818 over the last quarter. 12.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

Read More: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.