-$0.03 EPS Expected for South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) will report earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for South Jersey Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is ($0.07). South Jersey Industries reported earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will report full year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover South Jersey Industries.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $674.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.25 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SJI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of South Jersey Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of South Jersey Industries stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,543. South Jersey Industries has a 1-year low of $18.24 and a 1-year high of $29.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.303 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.02%.

In other South Jersey Industries news, Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 5,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $145,013.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,049.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 303.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

