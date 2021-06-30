$0.06 EPS Expected for Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) to report earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Q2’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is $0.04. Q2 posted earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Q2 will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.73. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Q2.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $116.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.39 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 30.26%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on QTWO. Gabelli raised Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Q2 from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Q2 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Q2 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.83.

In other news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 20,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total transaction of $2,087,406.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,138,246.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kimberly Rutledge sold 14,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total transaction of $1,380,226.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,689,722.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,039,943 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Q2 by 936.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Q2 by 647.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Q2 by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Q2 during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Q2 during the 1st quarter worth $120,000.

Shares of NYSE:QTWO traded down $3.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.58. 286,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,075. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.56 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. Q2 has a 12-month low of $83.52 and a 12-month high of $148.56.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

