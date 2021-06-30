$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Dyadic International’s earnings. Dyadic International posted earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 212.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dyadic International will report full-year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to $0.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Dyadic International.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Dyadic International had a negative return on equity of 35.81% and a negative net margin of 595.37%.

In other Dyadic International news, CEO Mark A. Emalfarb sold 76,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total transaction of $285,545.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark A. Emalfarb sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total value of $85,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 275,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,105. Insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dyadic International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dyadic International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dyadic International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dyadic International by 12.2% in the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Dyadic International by 400.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 42,277 shares during the period. 19.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DYAI traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.54. 256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,552. Dyadic International has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $9.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.94.

About Dyadic International

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States. The company utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus like particles and antigens, monoclonal antibodies, fab antibody fragments, Fc-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins.

