-$0.25 EPS Expected for Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.25) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Alteryx’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Alteryx posted earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,350%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alteryx will report full year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to $1.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Alteryx.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.15. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $118.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Alteryx from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Alteryx from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Alteryx from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alteryx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on shares of Alteryx from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alteryx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.67.

In other Alteryx news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total value of $55,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total transaction of $577,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,354 shares of company stock valued at $2,606,935. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alteryx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Alteryx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Alteryx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Alteryx by 1,009.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Alteryx by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AYX opened at $87.05 on Friday. Alteryx has a 12 month low of $73.32 and a 12 month high of $185.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.82.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

