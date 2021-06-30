-$0.31 EPS Expected for Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY) will post earnings per share of ($0.31) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Soliton’s earnings. Soliton posted earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Soliton will report full year earnings of ($1.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($1.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.70). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Soliton.

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01).

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital cut shares of Soliton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.60 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Soliton in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Maxim Group cut shares of Soliton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Soliton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Soliton by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Soliton during the 1st quarter worth $341,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Soliton during the 1st quarter worth $282,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Soliton by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Soliton during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. 16.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOLY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.49. 260,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,574. The company has a market cap of $480.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.12 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.99. Soliton has a 1 year low of $5.69 and a 1 year high of $22.55.

Soliton Company Profile

Soliton, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. The company offers products for the removal of tattoos. It also develops a product for cellulite reduction, fibrotic scar treatment, and other indications. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Houston, Texas.

