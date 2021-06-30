-$0.51 EPS Expected for Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) to announce earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Prelude Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.53) and the highest is ($0.49). The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prelude Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.27) to ($1.97). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($3.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.75) to ($1.99). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Prelude Therapeutics.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.05).

PRLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Prelude Therapeutics from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays started coverage on Prelude Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Prelude Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.17.

In related news, EVP Christopher Pierce sold 828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $33,186.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,486.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Peggy Scherle sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $408,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,826 shares of company stock worth $3,324,858 in the last ninety days. 77.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRLD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Prelude Therapeutics by 920.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 637,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,587,000 after purchasing an additional 574,683 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Prelude Therapeutics by 124.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 336,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,563,000 after purchasing an additional 186,100 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Prelude Therapeutics by 24.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 642,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,860,000 after purchasing an additional 126,950 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $8,229,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $4,907,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PRLD opened at $30.02 on Friday. Prelude Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $23.69 and a 1 year high of $95.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and a PE ratio of -6.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.68.

About Prelude Therapeutics

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

