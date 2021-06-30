-$0.58 EPS Expected for Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.58) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Eledon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.65) and the highest is ($0.54). Eledon Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($2.70) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 78.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eledon Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.67) to ($1.07). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.40) to $1.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Eledon Pharmaceuticals.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.20).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of ELDN opened at $7.97 on Friday. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.16 and a 12-month high of $27.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.02.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CM Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $803,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $547,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $289,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $1,060,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $1,338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the patients living with autoimmune disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and requiring an organ or cell-based transplant. Its lead product candidate includes AT-1501, a humanized monoclonal antibody to target CD40 Ligand that is a molecule expressed on the surface of human immune system T cells, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of ALS, and Phase 2 clinical trials in islet cell transplantation for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

