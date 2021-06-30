-$0.61 EPS Expected for Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) to post earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Lyra Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.54) and the lowest is ($0.67). Lyra Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.56) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Lyra Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.31) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.63) to ($1.74). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.93) to ($1.36). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lyra Therapeutics.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12).

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

LYRA stock opened at $8.36 on Wednesday. Lyra Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.85 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.68 million and a P/E ratio of -3.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.55.

In other news, Director C Ann Merrifield bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.97 per share, for a total transaction of $31,395.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,395. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LYRA. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 225.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lyra Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. 58.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. The company's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

