$0.72 EPS Expected for WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.72 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for WesBanco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the highest is $0.83. WesBanco posted earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 928.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that WesBanco will report full-year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for WesBanco.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $149.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.67 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 6.76%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of WesBanco in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. WesBanco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.92.

Shares of WSBC stock opened at $35.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.10. WesBanco has a one year low of $18.35 and a one year high of $39.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. WesBanco’s payout ratio is 70.21%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 5,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $207,690.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,821.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Perkins sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $43,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $306,045 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSBC. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in WesBanco in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in WesBanco in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 2,152.4% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WesBanco during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

