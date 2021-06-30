-$0.73 EPS Expected for GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) to announce earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for GameStop’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.37) and the highest is ($0.38). GameStop posted earnings per share of ($1.40) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 8th.

On average, analysts expect that GameStop will report full-year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.96) to $0.40. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.62) to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for GameStop.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.38. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.61) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GME. Zacks Investment Research lowered GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on GameStop from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wedbush upped their price target on GameStop from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $56.33.

In other GameStop news, Director James Grube sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.78, for a total value of $413,782.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,568.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in GameStop by 1.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of GameStop by 59.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in GameStop during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in GameStop by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GME stock opened at $210.88 on Friday. GameStop has a fifty-two week low of $3.77 and a fifty-two week high of $483.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $201.60.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and subscription cards.

