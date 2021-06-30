-$0.80 Earnings Per Share Expected for Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) This Quarter

Analysts expect Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) to report earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Progenity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.79). Progenity posted earnings per share of ($6.11) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 86.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Progenity will report full year earnings of ($2.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.28) to ($2.04). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.71). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Progenity.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $24.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.24 million.

PROG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Progenity from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Progenity from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Progenity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progenity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Progenity from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Progenity by 416.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 8,395 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Progenity by 256.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Progenity during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progenity during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Progenity during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. 71.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PROG opened at $3.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.83. Progenity has a fifty-two week low of $2.04 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

Progenity Company Profile

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

