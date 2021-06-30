$0.80 EPS Expected for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) will report $0.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for TC Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the lowest is $0.76. TC Energy reported earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that TC Energy will report full year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.57. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow TC Energy.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRP. CIBC upped their price target on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They set a $70.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.23.

Shares of NYSE:TRP traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $49.52. 106,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,519,375. TC Energy has a 1-year low of $38.80 and a 1-year high of $53.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.7137 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.96%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 180.7% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TC Energy in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TC Energy in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TC Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

