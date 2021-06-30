$1.05 Billion in Sales Expected for TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) will report sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.08 billion and the lowest is $1.03 billion. TreeHouse Foods reported sales of $1.04 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will report full-year sales of $4.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.44 billion to $4.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.50 billion to $4.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TreeHouse Foods.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

In related news, SVP Lori G. Roberts sold 12,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $614,968.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 416.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 129.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 30.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period.

Shares of TreeHouse Foods stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.52. 719,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,597. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.61. TreeHouse Foods has a fifty-two week low of $35.15 and a fifty-two week high of $55.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 54.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.64.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label packaged foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TreeHouse Foods (THS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.