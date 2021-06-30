$1.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) will post $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.18. Enterprise Financial Services reported earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 98.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will report full year earnings of $4.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $4.49. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Enterprise Financial Services.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $90.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.14 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 9.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other news, President Scott Richard Goodman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $196,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 44,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,167,566.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John S. Eulich bought 7,500 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.79 per share, with a total value of $373,425.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,250.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,906 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,381,977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,765,000 after purchasing an additional 582,331 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 8,179 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 185,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,165,000 after acquiring an additional 35,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 51,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 4,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EFSC traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.61. 4,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,398. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Enterprise Financial Services has a 1-year low of $25.21 and a 1-year high of $52.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

