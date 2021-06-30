$1.12 Billion in Sales Expected for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) will announce sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for PerkinElmer’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.10 billion and the highest is $1.14 billion. PerkinElmer posted sales of $811.72 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that PerkinElmer will report full year sales of $4.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.34 billion to $4.41 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover PerkinElmer.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 24.19%. PerkinElmer’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share.

Separately, Wolfe Research upgraded PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.42.

In related news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total transaction of $345,332.70. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 10,326,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,481,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,219 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,904,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,014,091,000 after buying an additional 556,072 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 60.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,312,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $681,535,000 after buying an additional 1,992,799 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 6.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,414,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $566,298,000 after buying an additional 271,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,972,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $252,412,000 after buying an additional 11,683 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PKI stock traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $154.13. 7,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,680. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. PerkinElmer has a 12-month low of $95.07 and a 12-month high of $162.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 3.37%.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

