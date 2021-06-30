-$1.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) will announce ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.29) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.93). Zentalis Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.78) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($4.61) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.41) to ($3.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($4.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.74) to ($3.22). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Zentalis Pharmaceuticals.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.27).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.83.

ZNTL opened at $53.19 on Friday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $25.41 and a twelve month high of $62.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.83.

In related news, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 26,794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total transaction of $1,589,420.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,474,161 shares in the company, valued at $87,447,230.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 64,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $2,803,927.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,743,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,719,292.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 223,716 shares of company stock worth $10,999,432. 21.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 137.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,275,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,172,000 after buying an additional 1,315,141 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 80.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,404,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,934,000 after acquiring an additional 625,264 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 32.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,105,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,958,000 after purchasing an additional 270,834 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,135,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,952,000 after purchasing an additional 230,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,526,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

