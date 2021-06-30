$1.62 Million in Sales Expected for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) will announce $1.62 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.45 million and the lowest is $800,000.00. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $11.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.93 million to $16.87 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $12.68 million, with estimates ranging from $12.29 million to $13.07 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Eiger BioPharmaceuticals.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.97 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EIGR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $8.52. 2,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,666. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.27. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 9.62 and a current ratio of 9.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Forefront Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $97,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $136,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $165,000. 69.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

