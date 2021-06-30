$1.74 EPS Expected for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) will post $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.68 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.85. West Pharmaceutical Services reported earnings of $1.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will report full year earnings of $7.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.07 to $7.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.35 to $8.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for West Pharmaceutical Services.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $670.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.77 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 25.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

In other news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $727,285.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,795. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter worth about $1,747,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WST traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $359.29. 15,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,406. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $338.07. West Pharmaceutical Services has a twelve month low of $218.87 and a twelve month high of $364.53. The company has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

